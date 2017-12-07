Adding a new exec to their own martech stack, Portland startup Lytics names new CMO

Much like the city of Portland itself, we’re starting to see Portland startups becoming more attractive to executive talent. Both folks from outside the region and folks who happen to live in Portland and work elsewhere (and I am happy to bend your ear with a hypothesis on the latter, anytime). What’s that? Have we cured the “it’s hard to find executive talent” refrain from startups in town? No. But we’re definitely chipping away at it. Take for example Lytics, who just named a new CMO.

What motivated Darren Guarnaccia to join the company?

What excites me most about what Lytics has built is that it helps stitch a marketer’s martech stack together using largely configurable UIs, using the tools they already own, and helps them understand what data they need to pay attention to, what content is meaningful, what to do next, and then hands all of it back to the tool for any given channel for execution and delivery. It’s the best of both worlds: the benefits of best of breed tools married with the best parts of having a unified suite, without the downsides of lock-in and market lag. It just makes so much sense to me.

The addition of Darren builds on Lytics’ expansion of its managing team, who most recently added Scott Campbell, a 20 year veteran executive of Portland’s burgeoning startup scene, as Chief Revenue Officer. Scott’s career has taken him through the who’s who of Portland’s success stories, including Puppet labs, Jive Software, and Tripwire. Building on a record breaking year of 400% YoY growth in 2016, Scott and Darren will continue to accelerate Lytics’ expansion in 2017 and beyond.

In other news, Lytics appears to have acquired lytics.com, as well. I know they were using lytics.io and getlytics.com, previously.

For more information, see the press release from Lytics or read the LinkedIn post from Darren.

[Full disclosure: Lytics is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

