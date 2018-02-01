Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Devon Horace





Bio

Since moving to Portland, Oregon June 1, 2015, from New York City, Devon’s been living the life he’s always wanted for himself. But to do that, first he had to shed his baggage: Debt. $37,238.38 in student loans AND $10,000 in moving costs tallied up to a whopping $47,238.38 debt that Devon wasted no time busting wide open—in one year!

As a young black man from Rochester, raised as one of eight in a single parent household, Devon felt the need to prove himself as being able to make it and put his ambitions into action. After graduating college, he didn’t like the idea that his hard-earned money didn’t belong to him, so he decided it was time to make a change. He went all in to pay off his debt as soon as possible!

The initial reaction from friends and family was less than supportive, but as Devon documented his debt free journey on social media, everyone could see what hard work can really achieve. From selling his possessions for extra cash and eating pasta for a year straight to cut down basic needs, Devon’s sacrifices paid off – he’s now living debt-free, purchased a house, started his own business, and you can too!

What are you up to?

Horace Consulting has allowed me to help college graduates and young professionals enhance their financial literacy, manage their debt, and market their personal brands. In efforts to give back to the community, we conduct volunteer initiatives where people can come out to support small businesses, nonprofits, and local schools.

I also have a full time job with Nike, Inc. I open new stores and remodels, as well as overseeing pop-up activations in North America. (I know what you’re thinking, and yes, that is a lot of traveling.)

My goal is to participate in more keynote speaking opportunities to help motivate, encourage, and support our college students and young professionals.

Why Portland?

At first, I moved to Portland for a job opportunity. I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t even know where it was on the map and if there were any black people here.

When I share with friends and family what I enjoy most since moving to Portland, I express to them that it was a life changing moment where I was able to slow down my thoughts and really focus in on my goals and what I wanted to accomplish in my life.

Once I started to explore Portland, I noticed people were very friendly. I love the very green outdoors. The food here is amazing! The fresh produce from local farms to your kitchen was a plus for me. I am from the city, so having a trail in my backyard and access to a farm was something very new to me. And yes, I found the black people as well.

Links

Interested in being featured?

