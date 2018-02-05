Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Tyrone Poole





Tyrone Poole is the President/Founder of OneApp. OneApp is a movement creating resources to help anyone gain access to housing. Through partnerships with property managers, government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and investors, we have created the largest database of rental criteria in Oregon. OneAppOregon.com is a free online rental marketplace to pre-qualify renters for housing, so they can apply for thousands of listings through one common application.

I’m currently raising money, searching for talent, working on executing new contracts with other cities, electing new board members to help with company direction etc., while somehow trying to find a balance with spending quality time with my amazing wife and five beautiful daughters, and keep a close and healthy relationship with God. So I’m basically working on what every other entrepreneur in the world is working on at the moment.

I love Portland because Portland is WEIRD! I mean that in the best way. It’s so accepting of everyone trying to do anything. Whether it’s me trying to end homelessness or a guy walking down the street with a big purple Mohawk. It’s all accepted here! It’s truly the land of no judgement. And I say that having lived in and visited quite a few places.

