Portland’s oldest startup accelerator, Starve Ups, announces 19th class of companies

Like many amazing Portland companies, Starve Ups keeps a relatively low profile that belies its impact—and its success. Now the oldest—and arguably the most successful—accelerator in the Portland area has announced its latest class of startups.
- Betty Jo’s Skincare – Simple all natural skincare for all women.
- Candid Retail – Accurate and actionable business intelligence for retailers.
- Charlie Curls – A compact, effective and no heat based hair curler.
- Fire Brew – Artisanal health tonics that improve the body’s systems.
- Glimmer Technology – Turning static images into 3D portals.
- GrowlerFresh – The smart and connected home growler cooling system.
- Handful – Active wear that multi-tasks as much as you do.
- Heritage Laboratories – Holistic skincare through ingestible nutraceuticals.
- Katie Brown LA – Timeless pieces of made-in-America clothing staples.
- Local Traffic – The digital concierge platform for hotels and hospitality.
- Madorra – Developing solutions to improve quality of life after menopause.
- Riff Cold Brewed – The future of cold brewed coffee is upon us.
- Serfpad – Portable keyboard tray for any wireless keyboard and mouse.
- Sidebar – Real-time ecommerce customer reviews via opt-in chat platform.
- Sohr Performance – Protein shake made delicious with organic hazelnut milk.
- Sseko Designs – The fashion brand creating opportunity for women globally.
- Slumberkins – Cuddly creatures with intention.
- Tali – Voice driven productivity assistant for tracking time.
- Tripgrid – Simplifying complicated team travel logistics.
- Upstar Ice Cream – High protein, low calorie ice cream that is unmatched.
- Wheelhouse – Turning walls into workspaces.
Interested in participating? You can get more information at Starve Ups.