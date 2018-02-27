It’s like summer camp, but for product managers

Well, okay. It’s not summer. Fair. But product managers? They’re super efficient. And usually ahead of the game. And looking into the future. So my analogy holds. Which means that it’s perfect timing for ProductCamp Portland which is like a super efficient summer camp for product managers. And other folks interested in product. That happens way before summer. Because product managers plan ahead.

ProductCamp Portland is a user-driven “unconference” that brings together 200’ish passionate product managers & marketers who are interested in collaborating to share insights, learning best practices, and networking with other top professionals in the Portland product community. The education, personal development, and networking, alone, are priceless. We’re also going to feed you breakfast, lunch, and even throw in an after party. This is the best $10 you will ever invest in yourself.

The event will be held March 10, 2018. Tickets are $10.

For more information or to RSVP, visit ProductCamp Portland.

Like this: Like Loading...