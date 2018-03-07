Corporate collaborations create two new Portland startup accelerators

Remember when I said it was feeling a bit like a Portland startup accelerator renaissance? Well, today upped the ante. Because Portland had two new accelerator announcements. R/GA announced the first Portland version of their series of brand-powered accelerators—like ones they’ve done with LA Dodgers and Snap—and Uncorked Studios announced a startup accelerator in collaboration with Autodesk and PIE.

Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Ventures are banding together to address that opportunity with the Leap Venture Studio, a startup accelerator program to be hosted at R/GA’s Portland, OR office. The program is looking to work with with early-stage startups, companies, and entrepreneurs doing work across eight general areas: pet nutrition and wellness; pet health and medical; pet diagnostics; solutions, platforms, and other services for pet owners and vets; AI and machine learning; advanced analytics; connected products and spaces; and genetics.

PIE Shop is a manufacturing-focused incubator and community facility located in Portland’s Central Eastside with the goal of getting IoT products from concept to their first 1,000 units. Our goal is build the next generation of IoT companies here in Portland. PIE Shop exists to connect new and old makers with the tools and expertise they need to imagine a product and successfully bring it to market. It will also empower the labor force with a series of vocational training programs and certification.

For more information, see Malia Spencer’s coverage of the R/GA accelerator and PIE Shop.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

