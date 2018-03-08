For International Women’s Day, Chasing Grace project releases trailer for Portland screening

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day. Which seemed like the perfect time to share the latest trailer from the Chasing Grace project, whose first episode will screen in Portland on March 25, 2018.

Wicked Flicks Productions and The Hollywood Theatre present the premiere screening event for episode one of The Chasing Grace Project: Eighty Twenty. This first episode in the docuseries about women in tech focuses on the pay gap and shines a light on its financial impact over a lifetime but also on the emotional toll the pay gap can have on women. The film takes the viewer on an emotional roller coaster ride, putting adversity under the microscope and sharing stories of resilience and inspiration that are leading to successful careers for women in one of the most interesting and lucrative industries in the world. The series is written and directed by Jennifer Cloer and produced and edited by Gary Schillinger. The Chasing Grace Project photo exhibit ‘Persistence,’ which features local women from the episode, will also be on display at the event.

For more information or to RSVP for the screening, visit Chasing Grace.

Like this: Like Loading...