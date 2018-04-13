Portland cloud monitoring startup Sensu adds Puppet founder Luke Kanies to board

In the world of equity financing and startups, it’s not rare to see folks adding new board members when they announce funding rounds. Because it’s usually VCs who have invested who are getting those seats. So when Portland startup Sensu announced a new round of funding and new board members, it was a pleasant surprise to see that one of them was an independent, Luke Kanies, founder of Puppet.

I’m very pleased to announce that Sensu Inc has raised $10M in Series A financing led by Battery Ventures, with participation by seed-stage investor Foundry Group. Dharmesh Thakker (General Partner, Battery Ventures) will join Ryan McIntyre (Managing Director, Foundry Group), Sean Porter (Co-founder, CTO) and myself on Sensu’s Board of Directors. We’re also very happy to share that Luke Kanies (Founder, Puppet) will round things out as Sensu’s first independent Board Member.

“As more companies start using software to deliver value to customers, the availability of that software becomes even more important—even brief periods of downtime can result in big losses in revenue,” said Caleb Hailey, Sensu’s CEO in a press release. “But monitoring all that software and related infrastructure today is challenging because of the increasingly complex workloads companies are managing across cloud and hybrid systems, often using software developed in new ways thanks to the adoption of containers and container orchestration systems. As a modern, full-stack monitoring company born in the cloud, Sensu is uniquely suited to help solve this problem.”

With the funding, Sensu is on track to grow to a team of 50 by year end. And I’m sure that they’re totally going to post open positions on the Silicon Florist job board. So keep monitoring that.

For more information, read the official press release or see cofounder and CEO Caleb Hailey’s post on Medium.

