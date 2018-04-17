Like the memes? You’ll definitely want to check out this event out during Design Week Portland

I love Design Week Portland. There is no single more compelling week of events that does such an amazing job of showcasing so much Portland genius. And we’re currently soaking in it.

The fact that DWP always finds a ways to combine so many different facets of Portland creativity—architecture, art & craft, digital, graphic design, education, fashion & apparel, film, landscape, illustration, manufacturing, interaction design, interior design, music, product design, urban design, user experience, writing & design criticism—provides any number of incredible opportunities to learn.

But a little fun never hurts either. Which is why I also always appreciate IDL’s Seriously, Memes.

Srsly…Memes? Srsly, Memes! IDL’s fourth annual DWP event explores trends in brand to consumer interaction through the lens of pop culture’s preferred method of communication: the meme. Using the relatable meme as our muse, this immersive event challenges norms of how brands connect with consumers, flipping the script and putting the populous in charge. Expect drinks, bites & tunes, and be prepared to participate in weird, fun, and inherently shareable experiences that merge digital storytelling in a physical world.

The event takes place Thursday, April 19, 2018, starting at 6:00PM in IDL’s Gallery space on the North Park Blocks. You know, the office with the “Working/Playing” neon sign?

More than 100 folks have already RSVP’d. If you’ve liked to join them or if you need more information, visit Seriously, Memes.

