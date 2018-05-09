Spring cleaning: Portland Startups Switchboard gets a new UI

Rick Turoczy on May 9, 2018

It’s that time of year. Time to start sprucing things up. And getting ready for the summer months. So it makes perfect sense that the Portland Startups Switchboard would benefit from the launch of a new user interface.

Here in Portland, we were lucky enough to get an early reveal of the new UI. To test drive it, visit Portland Startups Switchboard. For more on the company, visit Switchboard.

[Full disclosure: I am the admin for Portland Startups Switchboard. Switchboard is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

