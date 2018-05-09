Interested in hardware hacking? You might need a little Teardown

It’s true that the Portland startup community is experiencing a bit of a hardware renaissance, but fact of the matter is, there’s been a strong and consistent undercurrent of that startup activity for years. A no one has been a more ardent champion of that activity than Portland startup Crowd Supply. So it only makes sense that they would be behind the effort to get that community together. Meet Teardown.

Teardown is an event put on by Crowd Supply in association with Make+Think+Code @ PNCA. You can think of Teardown as live-action Crowd Supply, but with fewer cardboard boxes and packing peanuts. We’ll be bringing together hardware aficionados from around the world to celebrate, inspect, create, and, of course, tear down hardware. There will be long-time Crowd Supply creators and backers, as well as people we’re meeting for the first time. There will be hardware, art, food, drink, puzzles, workshops, tutorials, talks, music, field trips, and friends. Most of all, there will be ideas and projects to explore and inspire.

The event takes place this weekend, May 11-13, 2018. Tickets are $200. Volunteer opportunities are still available—which get you into the event for free.

For more information or to grab a ticket, visit Teardown.

