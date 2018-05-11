Early stage Portland startups are getting another helping of PIE

Rick Turoczy on May 11, 2018

You know those time when you’re rushing around, getting a bunch of stuff done, trying to make things happen, and yet, you’re still bugged by the fact that you’re forgetting something? Yeah. Did I forget my house key? Did I leave the oven on? Did I miss someone’s birthday? Oh yeah. Right. I forgot to write a Silicon Florist post about the PIE news this week.

Oopie.

So here are the highlights, for reference.

  1. First things first, PIE is back as an accelerator for early stage startups.
  2. Here are the companies we’re working with this time around:
  3. Chevonne James is managing the program
  4. PIE is housed on the eastside in The Dairy Building
  5. We’re a nonprofit now
  6. PIE is part of Prosper Portland’s Inclusive Business Resource Network
  7. And the least surprising of all… we’re mucking around with the accelerator model. Again.
  8. BONUS: If you’re building a company that manufactures physical objects, applications are still open for PIE Shop

If any or all of this seems even remotely interesting to you, you can read more about it here:

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

