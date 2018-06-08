Accentuate the positive: Stellar example of a solid Portland Startups Switchboard ask

Admittedly, I get a little cranky about the posts that appear on the Portland Startups Switchboard from time to time. But there are also a bunch of good posts that pop up there all of the time—posts that might not get the attention they deserve. So rather than focusing on the negative, I thought it might be nice to accentuate the positive.

With that in mind, I wanted to highlight this ask. It’s a great example of making a reasonable request to the Portland Startups Switchboard community. And it highlights an opportunity that benefits any number of people, both local and otherwise.

Screen Shot on 2018-06-08 at 08_41_40

