And you thought regular Startup Weekends were cool

Rick Turoczy on July 10, 2018

Whenever folks ask me about getting a company started, I always recommend Startup Weekend as an option. In my experience, there’s no better venue for getting a crash course in startup stuff over an accelerated timeframe. Plus you meet potential cofounders and team members. It’s just a great set up. And now, leave it to Oregon to make it even better.

How? Well how about having it close to the coast? That’s right. There’s a Startup Weekend Oregon Coast taking place in Florence, this weekend, July 13-15, 2018.

Startup Weekend Oregon Coast is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend.

Tickets are $40, which covers three meals, snacks, and an awesome weekend of startupping. If you’re a student, there’s a $10 discount.

For more information or to grab your ticket, visit Startup Weekend Oregon Coast.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: