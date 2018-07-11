It’s not the Bend Venture Conference without you

Every October, a bevy of investors—angels and VCs alike—descend upon Bend, Oregon. They’re there to participate in what has become the biggest pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest. And a nice side effect is that they get to network with one another. But, you see, it’s only a pitch competition if there are pitches. And that’s where you come in. Because it’s time to apply for this year’s Bend Venture Conference.

“The Bend Venture Conference has become a staple in the Pacific Northwest’s entrepreneurial community. What started as a one-day conference 15 years ago has matured into nearly a week of diverse entrepreneurial activity in Central Oregon. We’re excited to see how BVC grows this year, launching capital into businesses locally and nationally,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst.

But remember, it only happens if startups are there to pitch. So if you’re interested in making sure that the BVC can take place, here are the categories from which to choose:

Growth Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a proven concept, have generated initial revenues and are prepared to scale quickly with investment. Early Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a great idea and are close to “proof of concept.” They are pre-revenue (or very early-revenue) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. Impact Competition: Now in its third year, this category is open to for-profit companies, whose business models are integrated with a mission to have a significant and measurable social or environmental impact. Applicants should be aiming to generate long-term enterprise value and attractive returns on capital.

For more information or to apply, visit Bend Venture Conference.

