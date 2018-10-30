REMINDER: TiE Oregon Pitch Oregon applications are due October 31, 2018

Getting on stage can be scary. Telling people about your startup can be scary. So it only stands to reason that applying to do both of those things would have a scary due date. Like tomorrow. That’s when you have to have your Pitch Oregon application done.

What’s Pitch Oregon, you ask?

Pitch Oregon is TiE Oregon’s marquee event, attracting over 200 attendees each year. Entrepreneurs from all around Oregon travel to Portland to pitch for a prize package and overall cash prize…

There are two categories, concept stage and seed/bootstrap stage.

Finalists will be notified the week of November 12, 2018, and will take the stage on December 13, 2018.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE Oregon Pitch Oregon.

