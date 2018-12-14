If they’ve helped you find places to work, it’s time to help Portland startup Workfrom

Sometimes, you find services incredibly valuable, but you can’t seem to find a way to repay them for what they do. That’s what I love about Patreon. it provides a platform that lets folks tell creators how important their work is. And that’s why I’m really happy to see an incredibly valuable resource like Workfrom giving us the chance to give back.

Workfrom has worked our asses for the last three years to become the number one platform for finding places to work all over the world. We are champions of the remote worker. Remote work gives the workforce freedom to enjoy life during the 40+ years of our lives that we spend working. Remote work gives you freedom to be with your family, to travel, to choose what your day looks like. Our mission is to improve every person’s work life. To continue to be able to do that, we need your help. If you love and use our product please consider supporting us, and help us continue supporting you.

If you used Workfrom or you just like what they’re doing, maybe consider kicking them a few bucks for the value they provide.

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is part of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

