Think you’re ready to pitch investors? Hold my beer, says Portland Seed Fund

Founders tend to be an optimistic bunch. But optimism can only get you so far. And if you’re looking to pursue venture capital as a means of financing your startup, that optimism is going to take some lumps as you pitch, refine, pitch, refine… Lather rinse repeat. So it’s always nice when that pitch feedback comes with some added perks. Like pizza and beer.

Oh. So now you’re paying attention.

That’s right. It’s time for the Portland Seed Fund’s regular “Pitch for a Beer” event.

You have a big idea, maybe even a co-founder. Now you’re ready to Pitch for a Beer and get frank and fast feedback from Portland Seed Fund managers, investors and alums! How it works: No sign-up required. First 12 entrepreneurs to arrive will get 5-min power sessions with PSF managers Jim Huston, Angela Jackson and Jenn Lynch. Ringler booths will be filled with PSF alumni founders and mentors, so additional rotations give you extra feedback. Everyone gets pizza (and a beer!)

Sound interesting? The event takes place at McMenamins Ringlers Pub on January 29, 2019 starting at 4:00PM. It’s free and there’s no need to RSVP. Just show up.

For more information on the fund, visit Portland Seed Fund.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...