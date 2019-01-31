Consumer product startup? Interested in partnering? Maybe you need more Parsnip

As a startup, you have to make best use of your time — your most limited and valuable resource. And when you’re making products that require partners to make it into the hands of your customers, you’re even more strapped for time. Like consumer products. That needs often needs shelves or marketplaces to get in front of their consumers. That’s why companies like Parsnip are super interesting.

Parsnip is a SF-based startup that was started by two food and beverage entrepreneurs, Erin Lenhardt and Sally Rogers, who believe that every business can be better built with partners. Their partnership marketing tool connects brand with other brands, events, influencers, and agencies. Parsnip members work together to grow their audiences and drive revenues by working collaboratively. Why build business alone when you could do it together?

Sound interesting? Well, Parsnip will be in town, next week. And they’ve partnered — of course, on brand — with Portland’s B-Line to put together an event the evening of February 5, 2019. The cost to attend is $15.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Parsnip IRL x B-Line PDX: The Portland Edition.

