Hubb finds a new hub of activity

One of the most successful early stage startups in Portland isn’t actually in Portland. It’s not even in Oregon. But it is just across the river in Vancouver, Washington. So it’s definitely part of our community. That startup is Hubb. And they just moved into a new space.

As we charge into 2019, I’m super excited to announce that our growing team has recently moved into the lovely and historic Greely building. This building is situated in the Esther Short neighborhood of downtown Vancouver. Our new space is perfect–historic on the outside, yet full of modern touches and improvements on the inside and we couldn’t be happier to share this news with you. Best of all, we’re now a part of the lively downtown scene where we plan to participate in local community events.

“As a growing technology startup, we quickly outgrew our existing space and wanted to find a location that would meet the needs of an expanding team,” said founder and CEO Allie Magyar in a press release. “This new headquarters is perfectly suited to help scale our business, plus it’s a beautiful space that we instantly fell in love with.”

For more on the move, read the Hubb blog post or see Malia Spencer’s article in the PBJ.

