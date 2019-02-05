If only there were a Twitter list of venture capital folks…

Said someone, probably. And thanks to local investor and startup accelerator director Dylan Boyd, there is. It may be incomplete, but it’s likely far better than any list you’ve got going currently. Nearly 2000 folks and firms in the venture capital industry. All talking about what they had for lunch. And probably some VC stuff too.

My twitter list of VC and investors is growing. Over 1860 now… I'm sure I am missing many – but take advantage of it.https://t.co/hg8w2WEZNS pic.twitter.com/8ULJ6v4SAs — Dylan Boyd (@dtboyd) February 5, 2019

I’ve always felt that lists were an underutilized feature on Twitter. So it’s nice to see something like this that takes full advantage of that feature.

(Hat tip Mitch Daugherty)

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...