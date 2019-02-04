Gray cold days getting you down? Portland Winter Light Festival is here to pick you up

Now in its fourth year, the wildly popular local festival designed to brighten up the dreary months in Portland is lighting up even more of the town. Portland Winter Light Festival has expanded, yet again.

And that expansion makes total sense if you attended last year which had crowds packed along the Eastbank Esplanade to view the creations. And other areas around town.

Not familiar with the festival? Allow Travel Portland to, ahem, illuminate you.

For a few nights each year, the Portland Winter Light Festival transforms the City of Roses into a city of lights. Designed to bring light to the wintry darkness, the free festival returns Feb. 7–9 2019, featuring imaginative works that combine light and technology to create interactive experiences.… Inspired by European celebrations like the Festival of Lights in Lyon, France — an event which Herring says “blew his mind” when he attended in 2007 — the Portland Winter Light Festival combines creativity with various forms of light. Artworks might feature fire, tungsten lights and LEDs, along with playful use of reflections and shadows.

It’s the perfect combination of technology and artwork. All designed to bring a little light to our darkest months.

For more information, visit Portland Winter Light Festival.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...