Love podcasts? Listen Up Portland is the most audacious live podcasting festival Portland has ever seen

Do you like the podcasts? A lot of people do. They’re a thing. But as much as you may enjoy the wealth of recorded content available from the Interwebs, nothing quite matches seeing your favorite podcasters live. That’s the idea behind Listen Up Portland, a series of live podcasts that you can attend as part of the live studio audience.

Live podcast shows on everything from true crime, beer, cannabis, food, sports, and culture—all from iconic Portland locations. Listen Up Festival brings you internationally known podcasters like Guys We F#$!d with Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, Bullseye with Jesse Thorn, The Sporkful, The Doughboys, Yo Is This Racist, Side Hustle School and more recording live shows in iconic Portland locations.

“Podcasts have quickly become one of the fastest growing mediums,” explains Shauna Noah, Founder of the Listen Up Festival. “More than 40 million Americans listen to podcasts on a weekly basis. They are a convenient and affordable way for people of all backgrounds to be entertained by and educated on the world around us. That’s why we’re excited to bring a podcast festival to this city of explorers and perpetual learners who love celebrating Portland, sharing unique experiences and supporting local businesses. We also hope the podcast recordings from this festival will inspire worldwide listeners to visit Portland and explore the topics and places they hear about.”

Tickets start as low as $10/show. A VIP wristband, which gets you admission to the entire festival, goes for $199.

Given your love of podcasts, it only makes sense that the event starts on Valentines Day and runs through Sunday, February 17, 2019.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Listen Up Portland

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...