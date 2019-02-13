Missing the unconference format? Get ready to be happy

Used to be, Portland had a plethora of unconferences for folks to attend. On any number of topics. But as of late, those opportunities have been few and far between. Luckily there are still opportunities like the Women Led Unconference.

Not familiar with the unconference model? No worries. Here’s the gist.

Typically at an unconference, the agenda is created by the attendees at the beginning of the meeting. Anyone who wants to initiate a discussion on a topic can claim a time and a space. Some unconference sessions (for example at FooCamp or BarCamp) are led by the participant who suggested its topic; other unconference sessions are basically open discussions of the session topic.

And here’s Women Led’s particular spin on the format.

Join as at the upcoming 4th Annual Woman Led (un)Conference! This annual event brings together local business owners to create an open and ongoing dialogue, share their experiences and resources, and to expand their network of like minded people in their community. The (un)conference follows an open format, where the topics discussed are driven by the participants and their interests and needs. We will begin the day with some time to meet other participants, followed by an introduction to the (un)conference format and creation of the days agenda!

The event will be held on February 23, 2019, at Nedspace. Tickets start at $25.

For more information or to RSVP, visit 4th Annual Woman Led (un)Conference.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...