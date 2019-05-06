REMINDER: Questions about Autodesk Fusion 360? Let’s get those answered

If you’re a startup that’s making a physical thing, having products like Autodesk Fusion 360 available to you free of charge can be super helpful. But it can also be frustrating if you don’t feel like you’re doing all you can to get the most out of the product. That’s why Autodesk Portland is hosting “Fusion 360 Stump the Chump in Stumptown.”

Paul Sohi, our Fusion 360 Evangelist extraordinaire / chump (https://www.instagram.com/fuseps) will be in our Portland office, so we’ve decided to host a Fusion 360 meet-up and put him on the spot to answer you questions. Meet fellow users in our Portland community, as well as the folks behind the software. Paul may even show off some of his own workflow tips for making the most of Fusion 360!

The event takes place Tuesday, May 7, 2019, starting at 5:00PM. It’s free and includes beverages and pizza.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Fusion 360 Stump the Chump in Stumptown.”

[Full disclosure: Autodesk collaborates with PIE on the PIE Shop accelerator. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

