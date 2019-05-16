If you’ve been putting off finishing your XXcelerator startup accelerator application, your procrastination has been rewarded

I always say that the “P” in “PDX” stands for “procrastination.” It’s all but a definitive cultural trait around these parts. But sometimes, we all miss out on something really special due to that dragging of the proverbial feet. That’s why I’m really happy to announce that — instead of closing today — the XXcelerate Fund’s startup accelerator, XXcelerator, is giving you another week to get your application completed.

What’s XXcelerator, you ask?

The XXcelerator provides the education, mentorship, peer support and accountability that women entrepreneurs need to succeed. This intensive 12 month business building program was designed by women entrepreneurs, for women entrepreneurs, and is supported and backed by the best mentors, instructors and coaches. Participants can access the resources and help they need at this critical stage in their business growth.

There is a cost for the program, based on the stage of the company and the track that best suits your needs. And this year, the cohort has been shortened to three months, instead of the yearlong format it has used in the past.

So please take this opportunity to apply if this sounds interesting. Again, applications are now due May 22, 2019, procrastinator pants.

For more information or to apply, visit the XXcelerate Fund.

