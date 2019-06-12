Get an early glimpse of the next great Oregon invention at InventOR

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Oregon culture, it’s that we’re often driven by curiosity. We like shiny objects. We’re early adopters. And we’re often inspired by folks pushing the envelope. That’s what makes InventOR such a great event for us.

Not familiar with InventOR? You should be.

The InventOR Collegiate Challenge inspires the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs across Oregon, convening winners from preliminary campus competitions to compete for $25,000 in prizes. Projects showcase students’ solutions to pressing community needs in Oregon’s urban and rural regions — and beyond.

And the best part? It’s not that you get to attend the finals of the competition. For free. It’s not that you get to see the best and brightest with the best and brightest shiniest new objects before anyone else. It’s the fact that you get to help pick the winner. That’s right. Curiosity has its benefits.

Interested? Cool. Mark your calendar. The finals take place all day June 28, 2019, at the PSU Viking Pavilion.

For more information or to RSVP, visit InventOR.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...