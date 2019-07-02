REMINDER: Colorways kicks (ahem) off this week. Get started with Black Signal at Deadstock, Wednesday.

Rick Turoczy on July 2, 2019

There’s so much sneaker culture in Portland, one sneaker focused week won’t do. That’s why there’s Colorways, a celebration of streetwear culture and the sneaker community, taking place July 4-7, 2019. And like every other Portland celebration, it takes place at a bunch of different spots around town.

But on Wednesday? We’re all going to be at Deadstock for the Black Signal meetup.

So make sure to head over to Deadstock around 11:00AM on July 3, 2019. Some folks are out of town, but a bunch of folks will be there.

And then get ready to attend a bunch of Colorways events.

For more information, visit Colorways.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

