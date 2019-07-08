Deadlines imminent: Founder Gym and Female Founders Alliance: Ready Set Raise

I know, I know. You’re still trying to get back into the groove after having a weird Thanksgiving in the summer sort of vacation vibe. I get it. But best to hit the ground running because there are two deadlines approaching this week that you won’t want to miss.
July 9, 2019: Female Founders Alliance: Ready Set Raise accelerator
Our goal is to find, support, and advance high-growth, pre-seed startups across North America. Women and non-binary founders are extremely undervalued and overlooked by the investment community. We believe they provide an incredible financial opportunity. Applicants must have a woman or non-binary CEO and their company must be positioned to accept investment. A selection committee made up of investors will review all applications and select up to 12 startups to participate.
To apply, visit Female Founders Alliance: Ready Set Raise.
July 10, 2019: Founder Gym Cohort 10
The FG Cohort is a 6-week virtual program designed for underrepresented founders who want to raise capital to scale their startup. The entire cohort experience is 100% virtual, so founders can participate from anywhere in the world. Cohort Trainers are announced as they are confirmed. FG Cohort 10 operates from July 22 – August 30, 2019, and the application deadline is Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
To apply, visit Founder Gym Cohort 10.