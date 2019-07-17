Buy (URLs) local: Portland has a domain registrar

It’s a poorly held secret that I battle a URL buying addiction. I’ve managed to keep it under control in recent years. But still. This news does not help. Serial entrepreneur Ray King has launched a Portland based domain registrar. Meet Porkbun.

Porkbun is an amazingly awesome ICANN accredited domain name registrar based out of Portland, OR. We’re different, we’re easy, and we’re affordable. Use us, you won’t be sorry. If you don’t use us we’ll be sad, but we’ll still love you.

So the next time you’ve got that perfect idea for a domain, consider shopping local at Porkbun.

