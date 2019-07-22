Accelerator office hours with Brandery and gener8tor

If you’ve been thinking about an accelerator for your startup, you likely have a few questions. One of those questions might be “Which accelerator is right for me?” If Brandery and/or gener8tor is on your list, you can get those questions answered in person, this week.

We’re looking to invest in Portland startups! Meet with the gener8tor team to talk about our upcoming accelerator programs.

Grab a time for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and then head on over to Case Study Coffee Roasters to chat.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Brandery/gener8tor Office Hours in Portland, OR.

Like this: Like Loading...