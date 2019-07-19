Looking for a new job in Portland?

Summer in Portland feels a little slower. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that from the number of jobs open, right now. Even the Silicon Florist job board is getting sort of hectic, as of late. So who’s hiring?
- AllGo: Lead Developer
- AskNicely
- Bad Rabbit: Principal Engineer of Technology
- Civic Software Foundation // Hack Oregon: Front End Platform Lead- Senior Architect // Artist Residency
- Goldstar
- Koan
- FINE: Senior Digital Project Director
- Marmoset: Product Owner
- MuseDev: Software Engineer – All Levels
- NetX: DevOps Engineer
- Panic: Embedded Systems Engineer
- Perfect Company: Senior Data Engineer
- Pop Art: Sales Development Representative (SDR)
- Portland State University: Senior Analyst Programmer
- Portland Workforce Alliance: Communications and Program Coordinator
- Ride Report: Office Administrator
- Sensu: Developer Advocate
- Uform
- WorkBoard