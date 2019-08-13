REMINDER: If you’re working on a startup, PIE applications close August 18, 2019

It’s summer. So sometimes, it’s more difficult to keep track of schedules. And deadlines. Which is why I wanted to make sure to take a moment to remind you that you’ve got an application due on August 18, 2019. I mean, if you’re building a startup, that is. And if you’d like some support and mentorship around that effort.

Not familiar with PIE? No worries. It’s an early stage startup accelerator here in Portland. Here’s the gist.

At PIE, we’ve spent years mentoring, nurturing, and supporting early stage startups — and the people who build them — in Portland, Oregon. It’s all been part of our mission to “build better founders.” A pursuit based on intensive mentorship and peer support that helps you gain a solid understanding of how to really build a business — separating the prevailing myths from the actual reality of being a founder. If that sounds like something that could help your business, we’d love to hear from you.

PIE is currently recruiting for two programs, PIE and PIE Shop. PIE is a catch all for a wide variety of startup types, but has traditionally focused on Software as a Service, platforms, and mobile applications. PIE Shop focuses on companies that are manufacturing a physical product, ideally one with a digital component like Internet of Things or connected devices.

For more information or to apply, visit PIE or review the application cheat sheet. Applications are due by 11:59PM on August 18, 2019.

And whether you’re building a startup or not, have completed your application or not, or are even considering applying to PIE or not, please come join us to celebrate 10 years of PIE on August 15, 2019.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

