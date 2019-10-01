REMINDER: Portland Startup Week 2020 kickoff celebration is Friday

I know you’re juggling a lot. And planning ahead may not be in your vocabulary. That’s why I always like to give you reminders. Especially when they’re reminders about planning ahead. Like kicking off planning ahead for Portland Startup Week 2020.

Sound interesting or want to figure out how to get involved? Make sure to attend the Portland Startup Week planning kickoff celebration, this Friday.

Join your community in a new type of conference that builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship, led by entrepreneurs and hosted in the entrepreneurial spaces you love. Startup Week is a reflection of your hard work and your community’s unique entrepreneurial identity. For this event we will celebrate the upcoming Portland Startup Week happening April 6-10, 2020 by kicking off and opening up submissions to the general public. We will have speakers, showcase some of the local startups, and you’ll get a chance to network with other founders in the community.

The even begins at 4:30PM on Friday, October 4, 2019. It will be held at WeWork Custom House. And it’s free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit 2020 Portland Startup Week Kickoff Celebration.

