Interested in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning? There’s an unconference for that

There used to be a time when the Portland startup community was awash in unconferences. Unconference here, unconference there. On a variety of interesting topics. And while those heady halcyon days of unconferencing may have passed, an interesting one rears its head every now and again. Like this weekend. When it’s the AI/ML Unconference.

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are predicted to affect aspects of every business, government agency and organization. In order to understand, better use and control these technologies and changes. We ran a similar event a year and a half ago and everyone got a lot out of it. Many things have changed since then and many issues are the same. Let’s figure out where we stand.

Not familiar with the unconference format?

Unlike most conferences, at un-conferences, there are no pre-planned presentations or schedules. The day is organized around fostering conversations around the topics you find most interesting and important. Together, we’ll create an unconference agenda that delivers actionable, insightful information that you can apply to your career, company and community.

The event takes place Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Puppet. Doors open at 9:00AM. Tickets are $20 ahead of time or $40 at the door.

For more information or to RSVP, visit AI/ML Unconference.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...