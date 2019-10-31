If you read one story this week, make it one written by a real reporter about the whitest city in America

(NOTE: You’re soaking in it.) Portland, by any count, is one of the least diverse cities in the United States. This is referenced anecdotally, often in hushed tones. But it’s the truth. From our state’s and city’s racist beginnings to our modern day existence, Portland is uncomfortably and homogeneously white.

And that’s why I’m always thankful for folks who are working to change that. And writing pieces that highlight the work that folks are doing to change that.

Because if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times… A more diverse community results in more diverse startups. Which become more diverse companies. And more diverse companies are more successful. Fact.

So when Malia Spencer penned this piece for the Portland Business Journal, I knew it was something I needed to share.

Only possible because of the work done by many. Thanks to all for trusting and talking to me. https://t.co/YhPSBAFGIZ — Malia Spencer (@PDXBizMalia) November 1, 2019

BONUS: There’s no paywall. It’s unlocked 🔓

Read Connecting people of color in the “whitest city” in America.

