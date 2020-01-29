Minor milestone: More than 1000 different company profiles created on the Silicon Florist job board

Rick Turoczy on January 29, 2020

I mean, there aren’t a thousand different companies on the board right now. At this moment. But since I rebooted the Silicon Florist job board in 2017, more than 1000 companies have created profiles on the platform.

Which I found interesting. And kind of surprising. Maybe it’s not that interesting. I don’t know. Maybe I just wanted an excuse to celebrate a small win. Or an excuse to post.

Whatever the case, it seemed like a milestone to me. Especially with the news of hundreds of jobs opening up at a variety of regional offices in town.

So if you’re in the market for a job, maybe check out some of the companies who have posted recently. Or if you’re a company that’s hiring, consider maybe posting a gig or two.

