Minor milestone: More than 1000 different company profiles created on the Silicon Florist job board

I mean, there aren’t a thousand different companies on the board right now. At this moment. But since I rebooted the Silicon Florist job board in 2017, more than 1000 companies have created profiles on the platform.

Which I found interesting. And kind of surprising. Maybe it’s not that interesting. I don’t know. Maybe I just wanted an excuse to celebrate a small win. Or an excuse to post.

Whatever the case, it seemed like a milestone to me. Especially with the news of hundreds of jobs opening up at a variety of regional offices in town.

So if you’re in the market for a job, maybe check out some of the companies who have posted recently. Or if you’re a company that’s hiring, consider maybe posting a gig or two.

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...