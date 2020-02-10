Curious about the differences among incubators, accelerators, and coworking?

In the startup world, people use a lot of buzzwords. And often assume that folks know what they’re talking about. But the problem with buzzwords is that it’s not entirely clear what they mean. Or how fairly similar offerings differ from one another. That’s why OEN is holding a PubTalk this Wednesday on coworking, incubators, and accelerators and how they differ.

Quick, what’s the difference between an incubator and an accelerator? How can each one help you? And how are they different from a co-working space? Our panel of experts will break it all down for you. They’ll discuss how to pick the right program based on your start-up stage, how to “win” the application, and more.

The event takes place Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lucky Lab NW. It starts at 7:00PM and costs $15 for OEN members and $25 for non-members.

For more information or to grab a ticket, visit OEN PubTalk: Picking the Right Incubator, Accelerator, or Co-Working Space.

[Full disclosure: I am on the panel for this event.]

Get the best news Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community. Processing… w00t! You're on the list. Oopie! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Like this: Like Loading...