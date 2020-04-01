What Your Banker Wants You To Know: Stimulus package options for consumer product startups

In an effort to curb the detrimental business impacts of this global pandemic, any number of politicians and government entities are working to provide reparations and grants at every level — local, regional, state, federal, global. And for all the potential benefit, the options can often cause more confusion than they solve. That’s why Built Oregon is putting together a series of online sessions to help decrypt these offerings for consumer product startups and the retailers who support them.

The first session takes place Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 3:00PM. It features a discussion with banking industry experts on local, state, and national resources.

The focus of this session will be on the availability of loans, grants, and stimulus packages designed to support small business in the wake of this crisis. Whether that be local, state, or national opportunities. We have two of the most experienced business bankers in Oregon (one of whom previously worked at the SBA.) They will be able to answer questions, share important tips and prepare owners to take advantage of opportunities ahead.

The event is free and open to the public. But it is limited to 100 attendees. You may join by using the embed below or by visiting CrowdCast. If you can’t happen to make it, the event will be recorded.

If you’d like to be in the know about future events like this, please consider following Built Oregon on CrowdCast.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

