Questions about startup marketing and sales?

For startups, figuring out marketing and sales in the best of times can be difficult. So this situation is putting additional pressure on companies — and making it even more challenging to figure out what to do. In an effort to alleviate some of that stress, PIE has invited mentor in residence Kasey Jones to the PIE Crowdcast channel get your questions answered.

Kasey is a startup growth strategist, community builder, event organizer, and people connecter. She is founder of A Better Jones a demand generation marketing agency that helps startups accelerate growth, sales teams fill pipeline, and leaders expand their influence as industry thought leaders. And co-founder and co-host of The Other Side of Sales, a podcast, Bravado community, and resource on a mission to make B2B sales culture more inclusive by celebrating the stories of underrepresented sales professionals. Her latest endeavor is Our Galaxy, a community, resource, and coaching platform designed to diversify thought leadership, by helping founders, leaders, and business pros on the rise build authentic personal brands and expand their industry influence.

The event takes place Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4:30PM. It is free to attend. And if you have some questions already, you can submit them ahead of time.

For more information or to register, visit Marketing and Sales Q and A with Kasey Jones of A Better Jones, Our Galaxy.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

