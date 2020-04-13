Community in the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus: Talking remote community management with Cami Kaos

When the pandemic isolation began, many tried and true ways of building connection and community — most notably, meeting face to face with people — disappeared, instantaneously. But the need for community didn’t. If anything, in fact, that need increased. Exponentially. But how are we to maintain and strengthen community in this new normal of self distancing?

Well, not all community is built and sustained in person. Some communities — like open source projects — have been virtual far more than contextual. And that’s why PIE thought it might be beneficial to hear from someone who has managed remote and in person communities for more than a decade, Cami Kaos of Automattic.

Cami lives, works, and parents in the rainy city of Portland, Oregon. She’s had a love of WordPress and WordCamps since the last century, when she happened to stumble upon the first WordCamp Portland. Since 2013, she has worked at Automattic, as a community organizer for the WordPress open source project. In that role, she gets to work with WordCamps and their organizers from around the world, every day. She continues to write on an irregular basis at camikaos.com where she explores concepts from the plight of modern parents to mental health to marveling at the seemingly mundane.

Cami joins the PIE Crowdcast on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 5:00PM where she’ll be sharing her insights and answering questions about community management in a time of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Community Management Q&A with Cami Kaos of Automattic.

[Full disclosure: This series is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

