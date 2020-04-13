Global Online Startup Weekend Unite to Fight COVID-19 USA West takes place April 24-26, 2020

Looking for more ways to put your knowledge to work in the wake of this pandemic? Techstars, a global network of startup support and accelerator programs, is bringing their Startup Weekend model to help. With the Global Online Startup Weekend Unite to Fight COVID-19, a series of 54-hour sprints around the world seeking creative solutions to our most pressing issues.

This series of online Techstars Startup Weekends are run at a country level, focused on developing solutions that directly tackle COVID-19-related challenges. They are 54-hour online events designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs – you’ll connect with amazing mentors, industry experts, founders, and partners who are ready to help you get started. Each country will bring together hundreds or even thousands of participants that will work on prototypes for three days. This event is not only about bringing together developers who can work on software-based solutions for the crisis. It’s an opportunity for everyone interested in the topic to inspire and be inspired and to work together on developing inclusive solutions.

Sound interesting? Well the US West version of this virtual Startup Weekend will be taking place April 24 through April 26. It is free to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Global Online Startup Weekend Unite to Fight COVID-19 USA West.

