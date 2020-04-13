Portland brick and mortar struggling with going digital? Local Goes Global wants to help

It could be said that “nonessential businesses” are the very heart of Portland. That one wacky coffeeshop. The boutique that sells those things you don’t need but you desperately want. The brewpub that feels like your home away from home… And so when the current pandemic forced those businesses to close — and to stop generating revenue — the very fabric of our community’s culture was put at risk.

Creative as they are, a number of those businesses saw the opportunity to move to a digital format. But many are still struggling to make the leap. That’s where Local Goes Global from Matter Supply Co. is hoping to help.

Starting in mid-April, Matter Supply Co will be working directly with 20 small Portland retailers and shops to launch their stores online over 20 days. For a $500 fee to cover technology and other related expenses, selected small business owners get a professionally implemented Shopify eCommerce site where they can re-open online so customers can buy from the safety of their homes.

If you’re interested in applying or simply need more information, please visit Local Goes Global.

