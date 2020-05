Any number of companies are being forced to go through furloughs and layoffs in response to the current economic conditions. Airbnb — and with it their Portland office — is no different. But despite the depressing nature of this situation, it was good to see Airbnb helping highlight local Portland folks who will now be looking for work.

If your company is looking for talent in Portland, remote, or otherwise, you should “Browse through some of the talented individuals who have worked at Airbnb.”

