Chatting with the founder of Portland startup MilkRun about her journey

Any number of companies have been negatively impacted by this pandemic. But even these dark times can have bright spots. Like validating business models that local startups have been championing. Take Portland startup MilkRun, who was working to rethink the grocery supply chain long before folks were seeing the weaknesses of the large provider system.

The pandemic has provided a new vantage on their business model and the potential for local farms to supply local consumers. And we’re going to get the chance to hear more about that from MilkRun founder Julia Niiro.

MilkRun works with farmers and producers in Oregon & Southern Washington to break down the access barriers to local food. The national average for how far food travels to get from the farm to your house is 1,500 miles. That’s wild! We’ve cut down our average to 35 miles and have designed a system that leapfrogs the industrialized food system. Less travel = less pollution. More access to food = fresher, healthier foods!

powered by Crowdcast

Interested in hearing more? Join us Friday, May 15, 2020, at 3:00PM for a conversation with Julia about what Milk Run is experiencing in this new abnormal. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PIE Founder stories: Julia Niiro, founder and CEO, MilkRun.

[Full disclosure: This event is hosted by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...