Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? #SimpleSharesTheBill helps local Oregon restaurants

Granted, I’ve been a Simple customer for a long long time. (Full disclosure: They’re a PIE alum.) But if I wasn’t, this is the kind of thing that would inspire me to become one. During this Memorial Day weekend, if you use your Simple card to buy food from a local Oregon restaurant, they’ll reimburse you $20.

Memorial Day weekend is usually full of traditions: honoring service members, spending time with family and friends, and sharing meals around the grill. But since COVID-19 will make this a very different kind of holiday, we’re trying something new—and we hope this will add a bit of happiness to your holiday weekend.

If you’re a current Simple customer who wants to participate, get more details on the #SimpleSharesTheBill offer.

