A potential resource for nondilutive funding

So many folks get into building a company with the idea that they’re going to raise venture capital. As if that was the only way to finance a company. And as if they actually understand what raising equity based financing even entails. [Narrator: It isn’t. And they don’t.]
That’s why I’m always happy to see new resources pop up to support different paths of financing. Like this grant database that just came across my desk, Founder Grants.
If you’re seeking capital for your startup, it might be worth poking around that database a bit. It’s still very early — and a bit wonky — but worth the time.