A potential resource for nondilutive funding

So many folks get into building a company with the idea that they’re going to raise venture capital. As if that was the only way to finance a company. And as if they actually understand what raising equity based financing even entails. [Narrator: It isn’t. And they don’t.]

That’s why I’m always happy to see new resources pop up to support different paths of financing. Like this grant database that just came across my desk, Founder Grants.

Today we're happy to share https://t.co/2N57pVUdMN, an easy way to find & share grants for your startup, so you can fund your company without giving up equity:https://t.co/azZIWMd8Wd



This early release comes pre-loaded with 80+ grants, but users can also submit their own! — 1517 Fund (@1517fund) July 13, 2020

If you’re seeking capital for your startup, it might be worth poking around that database a bit. It’s still very early — and a bit wonky — but worth the time.

