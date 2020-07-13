Travel back to the earliest days of Puppet with founder Luke Kanies

Origin stories. They tend to be the thing of myth. Glossed over and hazy. Usurped by unnecessarily hyperbolic embellishment. All to accentuate the drama. But leave it to Luke Kanies, founder of the company that would eventually become Portland’s Puppet, to take a different direction. To share a borderline gonzo origin story.

I often advise other entrepreneurs. Much of what I tell them is to avoid what I did. I only had a vague idea for how to make money. I figured, “I’m confident I can make something valuable. I kind of have a plan, but I know my plan is stupid. If I bring my plan to people and listen to them, that could help make my plan less stupid.” This is not that bad of a strategy! But it’s not exactly specific.

