REMINDER: Considering applying to a startup accelerator like PIE? This Q&A session is for you

Working on a new startup idea? Thinking about starting something? Maybe just stuck with your current business? Whatever the case, a startup accelerator might be just what you need. But then again, it might not. If you’ve got questions about that sort of thing, consider attending this question and answer session about PIE, one of the oldest startup accelerators in Portland. Well, actually anywhere.

Thinking about applying to PIE? Have questions about the program? Curious as to what an accelerator even does? Wondering if the format is right for you? Cool. Let’s talk about that. All of that. Please join PIE for a question and answer session to get more information on our programs and the benefits for early stage startups.

The session takes place Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 3:00PM Pacific Time. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Apply to PIE Q&A.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

