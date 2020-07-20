Advertisements

Tracking pandemic induced layoffs at Portland startups

Rick Turoczy on July 20, 2020

It’s practically inevitable. During a downturn, startups are often forced to freeze hiring and reduce headcount. It happens time and time again. And it’s a grim situation for anyone who has to live through it. But from a purely objective viewpoint, having a better understanding of the actual metrics can be an important part of understanding and projecting the potential for recovery from a downturn. So I’m sharing this layoff tracker so folks can keep an eye on it.

While it’s not overly comprehensive — the Portland Airbnb layoffs, for example, are noticeably absent — there are a number of Portland startups on this list of more than 500 companies.

Screenshot of Portland, Oregon, startup layoffs, currently

To review the complete list of companies, visit Layoffs.fyi Tracker.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

